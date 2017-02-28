Hester smashes hat-trick as Roselea have to battle

A Kane Hester hat-trick helped Montrose Roselea to a 5-2 win over Islavale in league action on Saturday.

The victory helps the side continue their push for promotion, though they need leaders Spey Valley United to lose one of their two remaining games to have a chance of winning the league.

Islavale shocked Roselea to go 1-0 up very early on.

A ball was played over the top and McIntosh slotted in to the corner of the net after just four minutes.

Roselea were struggling to get a foot hold in the game however Greig managed to get a shot away.

It was 1-1 on 16 minutes with a goal out of nothing.

Aitken found himself in behind the Islavale defence and finished well into the corner.

Aitken had a shot from 25 yards which smacked the post then McIntosh had a great volley from a similar distance go over.

It was to be 2-1 Roselea in 49 minutes when Connor Doan was put through and slotted through the keeper’s legs.

Islavae made it 2-2 minutes later when Islavale received a very soft penalty award.

It was 3-2 Roselea on 60 minutes with a piece of magic from Hester.

He timed the offside trap perfectly before cleverly rounding the keeper and rolling home from close range.

Montrose were awarded a penalty on 68 minutes when Watson won a header and put Hester through, but the striker was fouled in the process of shooting.

He took the kick himself and put the keeper the wrong way for his second of the afternoon.

And the game was clear cut in the 89th minute when Watson put Hester in to complete his hatrick.

This was not an easy win for Roselea with the sun and wind in the first half making things difficult and they were glad to get in equal at the break.

Next week Roselea make their second longest League trip to Forres Thistle with the bus leaving at 9.15 from the Golf Inn.