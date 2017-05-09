John Crawford named as permanent chairman

Montrose FC have confirmed that John Crawford has been elected Chairman of the Club on a permanent basis, following a nine month spell as Interim Chairman.

John said: “I am delighted to have been offered this role long term and I would like to very much thank the board of directors for their support over the last few months.

“We have worked extremely hard to bring changes to the club and since we appointed our new management team there has been a real freshness around the place with real optimism and positivity.

“Who would have thought back in December that we would be in the play offs. It has been a remarkable turn around and Stewart, his staff and all the players deserve immense credit for what they have achieved. “Anything from here on in is a bonus and I just hope the supporters enjoy the excitement of the play off matches as we strive to go as far as we possibly can.”

“Longer term, I can assure our fans that the board will continue to do everything possible to keep the club heading in the right direction. We have a great group of directors, one of the best I have been involved with since I joined the club, who bring a broad range of experience and a collective dedication and commitment to the table.”

Filling the now vacant vice chairman role will be directors Peter Stuart and David Laing, who have been appointed as joint vice chairmen to support John in his new role.

The club have also confirmed that, whilst Season Tickets are not valid for the Play Off Semi Final First Leg against Peterhead on Wednesday night at 7.45pm, admission prices have been reduced as a thank you and incentive to all fans.

Ticket prices will be Adult £10, OAP/U16 £5 and Family tickets £12.

The Bon Accord Lounge will also be open to all Montrose supporters from 6pm, with access via the main door of the Bryan Keith Stand.