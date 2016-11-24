John Holt won’t be drawn on Montrose hotseat

Interim Montrose manager John Holt praised his team for their response to Paul Hegarty’s mid-week sacking as the Gable Endies earned a hard fought point against Forfar on Saturday.

Gary Fraser’s excellent opener was cancelled out by Danny Denholm and the caretaker manager felt the players reacted well after a difficult week for them.

John said: “I think it’s been a really tough week for us, especially with a good friend in Paul Hegarty leaving the club. I think the players have done really well in the game and I think a draw was justified. I think it was a good game to watch.”

Michael Bolochoweckyj saw a header ruled out for a foul on Loons keeper Grant Adam with Holt unsure as to why a foul was awarded.

He said: “We conceded just before half time but I didn’t see anything wrong with that goal we scored, there was nothing wrong with it at all.

“The ref said there was a push on the keeper and that’s why it was disallowed.

“I felt the goal should have stood and that would have been up 2-0 up and it would be hard for them to come back.”

Holt was questioned on his future and whether he would have a second spell as manager of Montrose after his first spell in the early 90s but couldn’t comment for sure on what lies ahead.

John said: “To be honest, I don’t know what’s happening. Nothing has been said to me; all that’s been said is that we will see how I get on.

“Forfar are flying high, they’re a good side and going on that a point is a good result, which I’m delighted with, but I would have preferred all three. They had chances, we had chances.”

Montrose are away to Queeen’s Park in the Scottish Cup this Saturday.