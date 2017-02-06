Late goals save the day for Montrose against Stirling

A dramatic late turnaround featuring goals from Chris Templeman and Graham Webster ensured Montrose continued their impressive run of form, as they ran out 2-1 winners at Stirling Albion.

The visitors had lost only one match in Stewart Petrie’s seven games in charge going into the encounter, but fell behind on 15 minutes, when a long ball over the top caused confusion in the defence.

Willie Robertson looked to be lining up a shot, but was brought down by Kieran McWalter before he could connect, and Blair Henderson confidently slotted the subsequent penalty-kick past Jordan Millar.

Shortly after play restarted following an injury to Stirling’s Willie Robertson, Graham Webster had a pair of golden chances to put Montrose back on level terms.

Two minutes after his curled effort from eight yards was tremendously saved by Chris Smtih, Webster found himself on the end of a Liam Callaghan cross, but somehow managed to head the ball wide to the keeper’s left.

Just as Stirling began to look comfortable after a slow start to the second half, though, the game turned on its head when Chris Templeman struck.

The big number ten held the ball up well in the Stirling box, before driving a low left footed effort past Chris Smith to get Montrose back on level terms.

The equaliser got the visitors’ backs up and it wasn’t long before they were ahead: Cammy Ballantye broke into the Stirling box on 82 minutes, drawing a foul from Ross McMillan in the process and Graham Webster stepped up to redeem for his earlier misses by firing the resultant penalty emphatically past Smith.

It was a disastrous last 20 minutes from the home side, and just when it seemed things couldn’t go much worse from a Stirling perspective, they did just that, when they found themselves reduced to 10 men deep into stoppage time.

Calvin Colquhon was the culprit, being shown a second yellow card for an off the ball incident but it didn’t affect the score as Montrose won.