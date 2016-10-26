Links Park Community Trust are successful in funding application

Links Park Community Trust have been successful in a funding application to Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Climate Challenge Fund.

Their new ‘Tackling Carbon’ project will involve a range of activities which aims to reduce our carbon footprint locally, such as a new ‘Links Park Environmental Trail’ education project for pupils in P6.

Another key feature of the initiative will be a ‘BOOT AND STRIP BANK’ and the local charity are now appealing for children and adults alike to donate their used and/or unwanted football boots and strips to Links Park Community Trust.

“We hope to reduce the number of such items being sent to landfill, and in doing so, provide local participants of all ages with the opportunity to acquire second-hand football boots and/or strips for a small charitable donation,” said Logan Cruickshank, LPCT Project Officer.

Should you be able and willing to donate, please hand in your boots/strips to any of LPCT’s programmes, or drop them into Links Park Stadium, where a new ‘Kit & Boot Recycling Room’ has been created.

Montrose players (and LPCT Ambassadors) Paul Watson and Gary Fraser kicked-off the ‘Tackling Carbon’ project by handing over their unwanted boots to Project Officer Logan Cruickshank.