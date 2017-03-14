Links Park Community Trust chief exec Peter Davidson joins Montrose board of directors

Montrose have announced the appointment of Peter Davidson to the board of directors.

No stranger to Links Park, Peter is the Chief Executive of Links Park Community Trust (LPCT), the charitable arm of Montrose.

The 36-year-old was instrumental in the creation of the Trust back in 2012 and has played a pivotal role since in both its growth and success.

Peter, a former Montrose Academy pupil, went on to become a Lecturer in Sport, Health and Exercise at both Angus College and Inverness College respectively before assuming a coaching role at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Peter then joined Dundee United as part of Craig Brewster’s management team, before undertaking a second spell at ICT as their Head of Sports Science.

Peter said: “I was honoured to receive, and only too delighted to accept, an invitation to join the board at the tail end of last year.

“Football has played a big part in my personal and professional life, and I take great pride in putting it to very good use in our community through the work of LPCT, who operate on behalf of the club.

“My appointment will further strengthen the links between the club and the Trust, but I also look forward to supporting the existing board with both football and commercial operations.”

Club chairman John Crawford said: “I am delighted to welcome Peter onto the board. His experience within the game and extensive business skills will be a real asset to the club.

“Peter has been the driving force behind the LPCT success story in recent years and I am excited about working with Peter on how we can harness this and bring the Trust and the football club even closer together going forward”