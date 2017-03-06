Local businesses continue support for Montrose with presentation of club car to manager

The groundswell of community support for Montrose continued recently with the presentation of a club car to manager Stewart Petrie.

Local businesses Pert Bruce and Green Park Garage have come together to provide the Links Park boss with a Peugeot 2008 Active.

Craig Bruce, Director of Pert Bruce said: “We are delighted to be able to support Montrose in this way.

“As a Montrose-based company we are always keen to give something back and play a role in the local community.”

Pert Bruce Construction Ltd are a local company with a heritage dating back to 1871.

Providing a broad range of services and solutions that meet the diverse demands of any client, both commercial and domestic, they undertake new build projects, extensions, refurbishment, conservation and general alterations works.

Green Park Garage are a local, family run business, established in 1971, serving Montrose and the surrounding area with quality and reliable car servicing, repairs, breakdown and recovery through a team of qualified and experienced motor mechanics.

Club chairman John Crawford added: “I would like to thank both Pert Bruce and Arthur Forsyth from Green Park Garage for providing the car for our manager.

“Since his arrival back in December, Stewart has brought an infectious positive attitude to the club and so many good things have already fallen into place.

“This is just another great example of how the town and local community are really getting behind us right now and we look forward to Stewart and the team delivering continued success on the park.”

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that young defender Gregor Anderson has returned to Junior side Tayport on loan until the end of the season.

Gregor joined the Gable Endies last August from the McBookie.com outfit, initially on a half season deal that was later extended until this summer.

Having made almost 20 appearances for the club, the 22-year-old clearly impressed when manager Stewart Petrie first arrived, but more recently has found it hard to force his way into the starting line-up.