Montrose boss Petrie gutted to take nothing from derby clash

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie was gutted that his side took nothing out of Saturday’s Angus Derby clash with Arbroath.

The Gable Endies were 1-0 up at half-time and deserved to be further ahead after a dominant first half display.

However Dick Campbell fired his troops up at the break and the Lichties scored three times in the second period to win 3-1.

Petrie admitted his players had enjoyed their rub of the green in recent weeks so losing that good fortune was bound to happen, adding that this weekend’s game with Edinburgh City couldn’t be any bigger for the Mo.

He said: “Going 1-0 up, we should go in at half-time more than that because we’ve dominated the first half and played some great stuff. You’re probably not wanting half-time to come, you know Dick’s going to get a hold of them in there.

“But we’re gutted. Coming from that game with nothing is a hard one but that’s football. Lady Luck has shone on us in the last few games and it didn’t out there.

“We’ll pick ourselves back up to go again next week but it’s a hell of a lot of effort gone into that game for nothing. I don’t know if it’s a free kick or not, I can’t quite see from where I am.

“We’re disappointed with how we’ve given the free kick away though, rather than it being awarded. We’ve taken an extra touch on the ball rather than clearing our lines. We take a touch then a touch then we’re caught on the ball. We spoke about it before the game about not giving set pieces away.

“It’s a big game next week against Edinburgh, it’s massive, but every game is tough now. We’ll dust ourselves down and get the boys prepared for the trip to Edinburgh. Then we’ve got Forfar after that.

“We expected a tough game, Arbroath are pushing for the league so we knew Dick would bring the guys here looking to win the game.

“I thought it was a good game from both teams in very difficult conditions. The fans are turning out, the support has been fantastic.”