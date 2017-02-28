Montrose boss Stewart Petrie chuffed with point

Stewart Petrie was very happy to take a point against league leaders Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Montrose put in a terrific shift at Station Park but much like their opponents, the Gable Endies found quality in the final third to be sorely lacking.

Petrie could have rightly felt aggrieved that his team didn’t win the game but the former Loons assistant said he was pleased to get the draw against a very good side.

He said: “It’s a very good point, we’ve come away from home to play top of the league. We’re happy with a point, without doubt.

“The players gave us everything, especially in the second half - I thought we were better in the second than we were in the first.

“We were against the elements, playing into the wind, so we changed the system a bit to try and get us up the park which worked a bit.

“The defence was excellent, we defended really well and then big Jim Lister came on who’s a big handful. We moved things around there but handled it well.

“Forfar are a good side, a very good side, so we’re pleased with a point and the way we’re looking at it is another point towards safety.

“We’ve got a big week with Clyde and then Annan so we’ll maybe make some changes on Tuesday night, bring some fresh legs in ahead of Annan. We’ll assess things on Monday and see how they look.”

Montrose visit Clyde tonight (Tuesday) before they welcome Annan Athletic to Links Park on Saturday in a crunch clash.