Paul Watson's stunning goal from his own half against Edinburgh City has been nominated for the PFA Scotland Goal of the Season Award.

Watson's strike is on the list of superb strikes from across the country and he finds himself in the illustrious company of Moussa Dembele, Stuart Armstrong and Souleymane Coubilaly.

You can see Paul's goal in the video while you can give the Montrose skipper your backing right here.