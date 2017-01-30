Montrose get important home win against Berwick Rangers

Montrose FC made it six points out of six from two important home matches in a row as they defeated Berwick Rangers for the second time this season.

After going behind early in the second half, Stewart Petrie’s side showed great spirit and determination to come back to win partially due to the introduction of substitute Chris Templeman close to the hour mark to record a good victory which took them to fifth spot in the table.

It was the visitors who created the first opportunity when Gary Phillips got clear inside the area but his shot, although on target, was well blocked by Ballantyne.

Montrose were given a great opportunity to open the scoring in the fifth minute when a Callaghan corner was headed down by MacDonald at the far post but from only a yard out Ross Campbell couldn’t quite force the ball into the net and Berwick managed to clear up field.

Liam Callaghan set pieces were the order of the first half for Montrose and from one in the 28th minute Callum MacDonald headed wide at the back post.

It was the home side who restarted the second half with conditions having worsend during the interval as driving rain and sleet lashed down.

Five minutes into the second half and it was the visitors who opened the scoring Webster lost possession on the left and right back Euan Spark got the better of Ballantyne inside the box and he cut the ball back to Michael McKenna who was able to blast a low effort into the net.

But within two minutes Montrose had grabbed the equaliser. Terry Masson swung over a corner kick and in came substitute Chris Templeman to bullet home a header for his fifth goal of the season.

It was all Montrose now as they cranked up the pressure and it paid off in the 70th minute. Templeman won the ball in his own half, played the ball to Webster and his first time ball put Ryan Ferguson in a race with Berwick Rangers central defender Martin, he was short with his pass back and this allowed the Montrose winger all the time in the world to slip the ball through the keepers leg and into the net. It was his first goal for the club at Links Park.