Montrose hammered in away tie against Annan

Montrose crashed to their heaviest away defeat of the season and their first since November 12 when four goals in the first 18 minutes paved the way for Annan Athletic to clinch their place in the end of season play-offs.

In the sixth minute the home side opened the scoring: a corner kick from Flannagan wasn’t cleared properly by the home defence and from the edge of the box Rabin Omar saw his shot bounce down and over the despairing Fleming and into the net.

Montrose’s troubles doubled in the tenth minute when the left side of the field was totally open to an Annan attack and when Flannigan’s first shot was blocked Barry Cuddihy was on hand to knock the rebound past a helpless Fleming.

Things got even worse for Stewart Petrie’s men when the home side scored a third. Another corner kick wasn’t defended properly again and centre half Stephen Swinglehurst had the simplest of opportunities to head past Fleming from close range.

The embarrassment continued when Annan made it four in the 18th minute. The ball was headed back across goal and Raffi Krissian couldn’t miss.

Iain Campbell was booked for a challenge on Peter Weatherston in the 28th minute and the Montrose left back was made to pay for this two minutes later when he held back a home player and received a second yellow card.

Five minutes into second half, Annan made it five; a stray pass from McWalter put the Montrose three man defence in danger and the ball was slipped through to Peter Weatherston and he did the rest by slipping the ball through the legs off Fleming and into the net.

The Gable Endies grabbed the goal their second half display deserved with eight minutes remaining Smith slipped a pass to Kerr Hay and he jinked past a few defenders before planting an excellent shot into the bottom corner.

An afternoon best forgotten by Montrose but all to play for in their final home game of the season against Clyde this Saturday.