Montrose Ladies record first ever victory

Montrose Ladies Football Club recorded their first ever competitive win on Sunday at Links Park Stadium, beating fellow Division Two East side Edinburgh South 9-0.

A terrific team performance resulted in a high scoreline but credit must be given to Edinburgh South who never gave up throughout the entire game.

MLFC, who are a brand new side for the 2017 season, are the first ever ladies football team in Montrose and are working under the umbrella of Links Park Community Trust, who are the charitable arm of Montrose Football Club.

The club are looking for local business to offer support, whether it be financial or in-kind.

Should you wish to be involved, then please email projects@linksparkct.org.uk

Montrose Ladies: Gray, Watson, Hendry, Andrew, Clark, Reid, Boyack, Culley (C), Lamont, Gammie, Anderson

Subs: Milne, Greig, Brown, Dalgetty, Crawford

Scorers: Reid, Anderson, Boyack x2, Hendry, Gammie x3, Dalgetty.