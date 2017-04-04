Montrose manager happy with another clean sheet

Montrose manager Stewart petrie is happy with the run his team are on and said that it is growing confidence in his players.

His team recorded their biggest win of the season when they beat Elgin City 3-0 at Links park.

“It’s another big step towards safety for us so that’s great,” he said. “ Especially as we have lost our two previous home games against Annan Athletic and Stirling Albion.

“To win was great and we played better and scored a couple of terrific goals.

“Edinburgh City are a difficult side to break down and they were coming off a fantastic result as well.

“We now just need one more point to stay up in the league so it was a big win for us.”

He also praised the team for maintaining a clean sheet, their third one on the trot after away wins at Cowdenbeath and Arbroath.

“It’s great to keep a clean sheet again as before that we conceded in the first 10 minutes a few times and that gives the other team something to hold on to so we reshaped the team a bit to make sure we put a stop to that.

“It’s all about how the whole team and the defence work with the keeper so they are all to credit for the clean sheet.”

He added that getting the first goal is important and has been glad to be getting those recently.

Their first chance to get the elusive point needed for safety is away against Elgin City this weekend, and Stewart said the boys will be “going in confident” after their recent run.

“They’re a good team and won the last time we played them, but we’ve just got to go there and do what we have to do and see where that leads us on Saturday.”