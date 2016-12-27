Montrose manager Petrie is thrilled by players’ resolve

Stewart Petrie made it seven points from a possible nine as Montrose manager with a 2-2 draw with Stirling Albion.

The Gable Endies gaffer was elated with his players’ resolve as the hosts had to come back from a goal down to take a 2-1 lead over the Binos.

But a naive approach to a late corner kick allowed Stirling to equalise and while Petrie was disappointed to let the three points slip from the club’s grasp, the manager was nonetheless delighted with what he’s seeing from his players.

He said: “I thought we started the game really, really well. It’s the whole thing in football though, if you don’t take your chances early on it will come back and bite you and it did.

“We said to them at half-time to be brave and go and win the football, and I think some of the stuff we played in the second half was just terrific. We scored two good goals and we got caught with the corner at the end. Their keeper had a good save too, we’d have gone 3-1 up so you’d think you would win from there.

“If we keep playing like that we’ll be fine. We got a bit naive at the corner and let a runner get past us, but we came back at 2-2 and created some good chances. Another day those chances might go in so as long as we keep creating chances, the goals will come.

“We’re really proud of them the way they fought back from going 1-0 down, battling up the hill and into the wind but they did very well. The own goal, the ball sticks between his feet a bit.

“The guy got down the flank with lots of pace and we’ve let him in, then fired the ball into the box.

“We’re encouraging our full backs to get forward and they were excellent. The run for Gary’s chance is fabulous. We’ve lots of positives there, we’re a bit naive from corners but we’ll work on that.

“Overall I thought we could’ve edged it in the end but we’ll take a point.

“Overall we’re delighted with the response we’ve had - it’s seven points from nine since we came in. We’ll go through and see Dick next week which will be exciting, it’ll be a good game.”