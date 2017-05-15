Montrose manager proud players despite loss

Montrose manager Stewart Petire insisted that he has no complaints with his players after their defeat to Peterhead in the Scottish League One play-offs.

After holding the Blue Toon to a 1-1 draw at Links Park, Montrose conceded goals at Balmoor, extinguishing any hope of promotion they had.

Petrie said: “I thought we did really well for half an hour– we contained them and we frustrated them a little bit and that was the plan to not give anything away.

“We did that, I thought the boys did really well for half an hour but when we lost the goal we lost our way a bit.

“Ultimately in the end the stronger and more experienced side than us and the better team won on the day, there’s no question of that.

“Maybe the second game was too much for us after all the efforts we put in on Wednesday.

“But I’m really proud of the guys; no complaints at all to get us to where they got us and we’ve enjoyed it so we’ll rest up now.”

Peterhead were able to put out a fresher squad as they made four changes between the two legs.

Petrie added: “We made one change, maybe we just asked the guys to go to the well once too often.

“But they’ve been great, I’ve got nothing but admiration for them and so proud for what they’ve done for us.

“We’ve just come up against a stronger side who are more experienced, street-wise, and big, strong lads.

“The better team won, simple as that. We could hardly get out of our half in the second half.”

Petrie is now looking forward to next season. “ We’ll freshen up a little bit,” he said. “We hope to bring in a few new faces as well.”