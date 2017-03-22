Montrose pay tribute to former chairman

Montrose Football Club has announced the death of former director and chairman Bill Henderson.

A statement on the club’s website said: “It is with great sadness that Montrose Football Club announce the loss of former Montrose FC Director and Chairman Bill Henderson who passed away recently at the age of 98.

“Bill was involved in the club for many years, initially as a member of the Supporters Club, followed by a lengthy period of over 30 years as a Director which also included a spell at the helm as the club’s Chairman in the mid 1980’s.

“Originally a native of Glasgow, Bill moved to Montrose in the 1940’s where he was originally employed at Chivers factory as a principle chemist, finishing his career there as manager in 1981.

“Bill was also a long standing member of the SFA committee and would often attend local matches as a guest of Queen’s Park Football Club.

“Bill will not only be remembered as a great servant the club but also to Scottish Football in general, and everyone at Montrose Football Club would like to extend their deepest sympathies to Bill’s wife Betty, family and friends.”