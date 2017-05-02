Montrose Roselea draw final league cup game

Roselea made their second trip to Nairn in a matter of weeks as they played their last section game in the Archibald Cup and drew 2-2.

Roselea had a number of injury problems for the game and two trialists took their place on the bench and Kade McCormack made his fourth appearance of the season in goals.

After a fairly even opening Roselead took the lead in the 14th minute. The home keeper came out to clear and Kane Hester took advantage of his indecision and slotted home from 18 yards.

The lead did not last long though as Nairn St Ninian equalised a minute later.

McCormack punched the ball away and Chisolm headed it into the net.

And then the home side took the lead just after the half hour mark when Charlie finished a cross from close range.

To cap off of a goal heavy first-half Roselea levelled the score: Hester played the ball wide to Doan who had his strike saved by the keeper, going back out into open play only for Aitken to be in the right place at the right time and he finished well from close range.

Aitken and Hester both had chances as the half came to a close with the 2-2 score line being a fair reflection of the game thus far.

The second half was a bit of a tame affair by comparison, however, and neither team managed to make a mark on the proceedings.

Substitutes Martin and L Hester were introduced to try and stimulate something but again neither team showed the spark to get the win.

The game petered out with a smattering of bookings as both teams were frustrated.

FULL TIME: NAIRN 2 - MONTROSE ROSELEA 2.