Montrose Roselea reach Archibald Cup Final

Roselea looked to finish the season on a high as they reached the final of the Archibald Club with a home win against Aberdeen East End.

Roselea took the lead in 6 minutes with a dream start. HESTER battled his way into the box and then stabbed the ball into the net from 10 yards

East End had opened well in the early minutes and Ross Mitchell had to be alert when he cleared off the line from a corner.

East End got their rewards in the 16 minutes when Cook shot home from 16 yards to square matters.

Roselea went back in front in 23 minutes. Watson chipped a ball through and although it looked like Greig had pushed the defender into the keeper the ball broke and when he eventually found it he had an open goal to score into.

East End were not out of it however and in 42 minutes it was all square again when Pauline volleyed home well from 16 yards.

Three minutes into the second half Roselea nudged in front again and it was a goal that the visiting keeper would hate to see again. Greig flighted a long free kick into the box and although the keeper held the ball at first it squirmed out of his hands and into the net.

In 83 minutes he finally escaped the offside trap and is one on one with the keeper. The keeper and Watson clash at the edge of the box and with those in green hoping for a penalty he chose to show Watson a yellow card which meant he was sent off for a second caution.

Roselea coped with East End sending more men forward and despite their being five added minutes they did not look like conceding and hung on for a place in the final.