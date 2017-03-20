Montrose Roselea smash Burghead Thistle to move top

A 5-0 win over Burghead Thistle took Montrose Roselea to the top of the table at the weekend.

Roselea are only there on goal difference though with previous incumbents Spey Valley United boasting a game in hand over Roselea.

Montrose knew that a win would secure a promotion play-off spot as well as keep up their hopes of a last day title snatch, should results go their way next Saturday.

Roselea almost took the lead in spectacular style in 15 minutes when a Kane Hester volley from outside the box smacked back off the inside of the post.

Burghead were hit with a hammer blow right on half time when Roselea were awarded a penalty out of nothing.

There was a scramble in the box and when the ball struck a Burghead players hands the referee pointed to the spot, with Hester sending the keeper the wrong way for 1-0.

It was to be 2-0 in 60 minutes when a great ball from Hester and found McLeod on the left and he slid the ball under the keeper with a great finish.

Roselea sub Watson won a penalty in 75 minutes when he showed great strength by getting in front of the defender in the box before getting brought down and converting the penalty himself.

Watson turned provider in 77 when McLeod made it four with a similiar low finish to his first effort.

Roselea were getting on top and Watson had a header well saved by the Burghead keeper after his initial chip was cleared off the line.

It was 5-0 with four minutes to go when Stephen Greig finished off a great move.

Roselea will head to Nairn St Ninian on Saturday knowing nothing less than a win will do. Spey Valley Utd will be playing Islavale where anything less than win leaves the door open for Roselea, if even slightly. The Roselea bus leaves the Golf Inn at 9am.