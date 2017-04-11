Montrose set to have big say in League Two title race ahead of visit of Forfar Athletic

Montrose might not be directly involved in the League Two title race, but they’ll definitely be having a say in proceedings by the end of the season.

The Gable Endies handed Arbroath their first defeat in seven games two weeks ago, costing the Lichties the chance to leapfrog leaders Forfar Athletic.

And this Saturday will see Stewart Petrie’s side host the Loons in what is no doubt going to be yet another troublesome derby clash for Gary Bollan’s troops.

The record between the two clubs this season so far reads as two draws, and one win for Montrose - a 3-1 romp at Station Park in September that brought the Loons’ perfect league start to a crashing halt.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Elgin City was the first point Montrose had taken from the Highlanders this season and was enough to secure League Two safety for the club - Petrie’s key target since his appointment.

And now with just four games to go, the Endies are only four points behind the promotion play-offs and will fancy their chances of sneaking in ahead of Elgin or Annan Athletic.

Meanwhile, club officials have shelled out to provide a cracking offer to young Gable Endie fans attending the Easter fixture this weekend.

Club mascot Monty Mole will become an Easter Bunny for the day and hand out Creme Eggs to younger fans before kick-off.

Club chairman John Crawford said: “Our fans have been brilliant this year, both young and old and I hope Monty’s offer will encourage even more kids to come and cheer on the team.

“There is a real sense of excitement and optimism around the place right now and it would be great to see our crowds increase as we push for the final promotion play-off place.”