Montrose star Andy Steeves says promotion play-offs are firmly in their sights

Gable Endies star Andy Steeves believes Montrose have the League Two promotion play-offs firmly in their sights.

Saturday’s 2-1 win over Cowdenbeath took Stewart Petrie’s outfit five points clear of the bottom club and just four points off the play-off spots - with a game in hand over fourth-placed Annan Athletic.

And Steeves hailed Petrie for freshening up the squad’s attitude and helping them play to the standard he always knew they were capable of.

Andy said: “The game itself, I don’t think I’ve ever been involved in one quite like that.

“We played quite poorly for the majority of the first half then the second was a bit crazy with the two red cards, their missed penalty and our penalty. It was a bit crazy.

“It’s our second home win, both under the new manager, which is very positive given we’ve only had three home games under him.

“It speaks volumes about where we’re heading. If we can get back to winning the majority of our home games then the play-offs aren’t out of question. If we can pick up some results on the road, and make home a fortress, there’s no telling where we can go.

“We’ve only had one defeat under Stewart and that was to Elgin, who are on a really good run of form.

“That game was by no means a blowout, we were well in the game but they scored at the right times. We were much improved from before.

“The dressing room is full of confidence now and we’re all really excited about where we’re going to finish.

“The target is still the play-offs. The target Stewart set when he came in was to get that fourth place. If we win on Saturday and Clyde and Annan don’t pick up a result, we could be a point off the play-offs and eight off the bottom which would be incredible.

“I don’t think that’s a fluke or results going our way. Had Annan lost on Saturday there we’d only be a point behind them.

“We’re not really thinking about the gap to the bottom though, we’re not thinking negatively. If we play to our ability we can bury the need to look over our shoulders completely.

“We’re looking ahead of ourselves to see where we can pick up points to try and claw our way into that fourth spot.”