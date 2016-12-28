Montrose star Andy Steeves: We're not worried about relegation

Gable Endies favourite Andy Steeves says relegation is not at all in the thinking of the Montrose players.

The Links Park side made it seven points out of a possible nine since the arrival of new manager Stewart Petrie on Christmas Eve and they are edging closer and closer to the League Two promotion play-off places.

And Steeves stressed that the team are solely looking up the way because they've always known how good they can be.

He said: "We’ve always known we’re a capable team. You look at the dressing room, you don’t find many teams with better players and a better team spirit than us. It should have been nine points from nine, we had enough chances to win two games out there. With a win we’d have been two points off the playoffs.

"We’re not thinking about relegation, especially if we keep playing like that.

"I knew the manager at Forfar so I knew what kind of football he’d want to play. It’s positivity right from the start. We’re looking up at the playoffs and we want to finish as high as possible."

Andy was speaking after Montrose drew 2-2 with Stirling Albion and it was the flying left back who put the Binos ahead with a gutting own goal.

He continued: "There’s not much I can do about the own goal. It’s a very good ball slid across the six and I know the winger’s behind me. I just wasn’t able to open my foot enough to turn it around the post, unfortunately it’s come off the inside of my boot and gone in the net. It was a split-second decision.

"We knew with the way the first half went we would get joy if we attacked their full-backs from myself and Fergie on one side, and Cammy and Webby on the other. As soon as we got a chance to get to the byline and put a cross in, that’s what our gameplan was. It’s a great header from Terry, he’s got up really high for a guy of his height to head it back across goal."

The New Year Derby sees Montrose visit rivals Arbroath on January 2 and Steeves cannot wait for the clash.

He added: "These derbies are the games you want to play in as a footballer, especially the ones at New Year because it sets you up for the year. Who knows, it could be a catalyst for a good run."