Montrose star Cammy Ballantyne called up for Scotland U21s

Montrose star Cammy Ballantyne who has been called up to the Scotland U21 squad for their game on Tuesday night against Estonia.

The 19-year-old defender has played 25 games for the Gable Endies this season and has flourished since the arrival of manager Stewart Petrie back in December.

Cammy said: “When I got the phone call on Friday night I couldn’t believe it, I was absolutely buzzing.”

The Dundee United loanee has already represented his country at U17 level, but this is his first involvement with the U21s.

Petrie said: “This is great news for the lad and everyone at the Club is delighted for him and we wish him all the best.

“He has done brilliantly since I came, is improving with every game and thoroughly deserves this chance.”

Ballantyne left Gayfield on Saturday to head straight to Edinburgh to meet up with the rest of the Scotland squad.