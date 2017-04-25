Montrose two games away from stunning promotion play-off place

It should come as no surprise really that League Two’s form team have just smashed their way into the promotion play-off places.

But when you realise it’s a side who were toiling at the bottom of the league not too long ago, then you’d be forgiven for being a little stunned.

However Stewart Petrie has turned Montrose into a dangerous attacking outfit with real steel in defence, and their move into the top four is no less than they deserve based on their last few months of results.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Berwick Rangers saw the Gable Endies leapfrog Elgin City and with Annan Athletic next on the agenda for the Mo, a third place finish is within their reach.

Manager Stewart Petrie “That was a big win for us, it lifted us into the play-off places, and that is something we could only have dreamed of earlier in the season.

“At the start of the year survival in this league was the name of the game. We have done that, and now we have got ourselves into the top four we want to remain there.

“Berwick made it difficult for us, and we knew they would, because they are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table and when a team is in that position they can be dangerous.”

Goalscorer Chris Templeman said: “It was a difficult game, but we got the three points and that’s all that matters.

“We are now up to fourth, and with two games to go we want to remain there, although we know it won’t be easy. We have Annan next week and Clyde in the final game of the season.

“It has been a dramatic turn-around after we found ourselves bottom of the table at one stage, but there is a good team spirit within the camp and the arrival of the four loan players gave us a lift.”