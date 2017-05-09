New kit revealed by Gable Endies

Montrose have announced a new sponsorship deal with Carnegie Fuels Ltd that will see the local firm’s name on the front of the club’s new home and away strips for the next two seasons.

Club chairman John Crawford said: “I am delighted to be announcing this deal and would like to thank Kevin Carnegie and his family for all their support.

“Small clubs like ours rely so heavily on the generosity of local businesses and this is just another piece of good news at a very exciting time for the club.”

Carnegie Fuels Ltd is a family owned and run business in Brechin and has been established for more than 50 years.

Renowned for quality and a first class delivery service they deliver a wide range of fuel to home heating customers, farms and commercial properties throughout Angus, Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Fife.

Managing Director, Kevin Carnegie said: “Having a business in the area and also living locally, we appreciate the importance of supporting our community and so when John suggested becoming involved with the club, it was an easy decision to make.

“The team are certainly on the up right now and let’s hope we see increasing success in the coming years.”

John added: “I very much hope our fans like our striking new strips, which are now available to buy. I would also like to thank our other strip sponsors, who have extended their sponsorship for another two seasons, namely; Celura Investments (shorts), Murray-Taylor (back of shirt – top) and W.M. Mustard & Son Ltd (back of shirt – bottom).”

Kevin, centre left with John, flanked by defenders Iain Campbell in the new blue home strip and Callum MacDonald in the new white away strip.