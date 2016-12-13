New Montrose boss Stewart Petrie hails his side’s fighting spirit

Stewart Petrie made the perfect start to his career as Montrose manager with a 2-1 win over Clyde.

And the new Links Park gaffer has told his players to maintain the fighting spirit they showed against the Bully Wee for the rest of the season.

Barry Ferguson’s side dominated large spells of the game and only the heroics of the magnificent Jordan Millar kept the visitors at bay, but a lethal touch in the final third and a remarkable never-say-die attitude from the Mo saw them collect their first home win of the League Two season.

Petrie said: “That’s obviously what we were after. I thought it was a really spirited performance.

“We knew we’d have to weather the storm a wee bit in the second half and we’ve done that, they kept us under a lot of pressure and the keeper’s made some terrific saves.

“Our defenders were winning a lot of headers from the balls into the box.

“We scored a great goal, it was a great run from Cammy at full-back then it’s a top finish from Webby, so we’re totally over the moon.

“We needed everybody to contribute, off the bench as well.

“We’re off the bottom of the table which helps their confidence, it’s good for the boys. I thought their spirit was excellent so there’s plenty to work with there. We’ll maybe work on getting the quality of some things a bit better.

“They’re a real handful, they turned Arbroath over 5-0 in the week so we knew they’d be tough. It was a real tough game for us.

“The guys gave 100 per cent, everything they had. It’s a tight game of small margins. It shows their spirit to get pegged back to 1-1 and go on and win.

“They weathered the storm and created a few chances, and Jonny could’ve made it 3-1 at the end there.

“I’m delighted to get the win and hit the ground running.”