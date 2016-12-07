New Montrose manager Stewart Petrie can’t wait to lock horns with mentor Dick Campbell

New Montrose manager Stewart Petrie is raring to get started in his first job in management.

Stewart is an experienced coach and assistant manager with a fantastic reputation, but has had to bide his time for an opportunity to sit in the hotseat himself.

The Gable Endies have given him just that after he impressed in his interview following the club’s dismissal of Paul Hegarty last month and Petrie is eager to get working with what he described as a talented group of players.

Stewart said: “I’m just delighted and raring to get started now. I get started with the guys on Tuesday night at training then we’ll go from there.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. We’re under no illusions, it is going to be a challenge, but you look at how tight the league is.

“The guys have been very unlucky this year, losing a lot of games by the odd goal so they’re fine lines they’ve had between winning and losing.

“The nucleus of the squad is good, there’s no question of that. It’s just now about getting the best out of the players.

“I’ve not met the players yet but I know quite a few of them through football. Tuesday will be the first time I take a session and meet everyone.”

Petrie can count Paul Sheerin, Dick Campbell and Keith Gibson as managers under whom he has worked and the former Forfar Athletic and Dunfermline player says he has learned a huge amount from those gaffers - particularly Campbell, who he will lock horns with in two derby games this season.

The Mo manager added: “I don’t think you get frustrated waiting for an opportunity, there aren’t many jobs available in football.

“You’ve just got to be patient, do your coaching badges and your learning.

“It’s been great for me working with Paul Sheerin at Arbroath, we had some great times there.

“Then working under Dick Campbell, who’s probably the best part-time manager there is, well his record speaks for itself. I learned a hell of a lot from him during my time at Forfar.

“I’ve got the joy of coming up against him in the derbies this season now too and I’m thoroughly looking forward to that.

“It was a fabulous time at Broughty as Keith Gibson’s assistant.

“I’m very, very impressed with what Gordon is looking to do with the club and it was a total joy working with Keith and the players as well.

“It was a great experience seeing different aspects of the game and looking into Junior football, which is something we will be tapping into.”