Paul Hegarty sacked as Montrose manager

Paul Hegarty has been sacked as manager of Montrose FC as the team sit just two points off the bottom of League Two.

Paul arrived at Links Park in February 2014 with the club languishing at the bottom of the table, desperate to avoid featuring in the inaugural Pyramid Play Off.

Despite being unable to collect enough points from the 11 remaining games of that season, the ex-Dundee United and Scotland internationalist steered his side to a sensational victory in the Play Off final against Brora Rangers to secure professional football for the Angus town.

Determined to ring the changes, Hegarty had a mass clearout ahead of season 15-16, and his new look squad won 5 of their first 10 games, entertaining ever increasing crowds at Links Park with new goal hero Gary Fraser.

However, things were to take a turn for the worst, when an embarrassing defeat in the Scottish Cup to Lowland League Lothian Thistle also seen the loss of 3 key players to long term injury.

A dip in form followed and the Tannadice legend had to work extremely hard to avoid the Club once again propping up the table, and safety was only secured with a few games of the season remaining.

Despite a promising start to this season, including narrow Betfred Cup defeats to Cup Holders Ross County and Championship side Raith Rovers, the Gable Endies have struggled to convert their performances into league points and the Club once again find themselves at the wrong end of the table.

Club Chairman John Crawford said, “On behalf of the Board and everyone at the Club I would like to thank Paul for all his efforts during his time with us. Paul arrived at a real low point in our history and was instrumental in building enough confidence back into the team to get them over the line in the Play Off final.

“We came perilously close and as East Stirling found to their cost last season, you can’t take anything for granted anymore in this league. We will always be indebted to Paul for keeping us up.

“He is a true professional, a real gentleman and it has been a pleasure to work with him. We wish him all the best and every success for the future.”

Whilst the Club invite applications for the vacant managers position, assistant manager John Holt will assume responsibility for first team matters ahead of their home game on Saturday against league leaders Forfar Athletic.