Paul Watson tells Montrose teammates to forget freak loss and focus on securing promotion play-off

Montrose captain Paul Watson has told his teammates to put Saturday’s freak display behind them and focus on this weekend’s game.

The Gable Endies were hammered 5-1 by Annan Athletic at the weekend with a bizarre 20 minute spell saw the Galabankies go 4-0 up.

Watson said he can’t quite put his finger on why that happened - particularly to a team in such fine defensive form as Montrose - but the skipper said the players have to focus solely on their game against Clyde this Saturday with a victory guaranteeing the Gable Endies a spot in the promotion play-offs.

Paul said: “It was a bit surreal, it was a freak 15-20 minute spell we’ve had. The boys have been doing so well in terms of defending and getting clean sheets. It’s a bit of a freak result but we need to put it behind us now and focus on Saturday, where we know what we need to do.

“We’d have bitten your hand off if you’d offered us this position when the manager came in. It’s a good position to be in, we know that if we win our game we’re in the play-off so we can just take care of ourselves.

“It would be a big positive for the fans if we could finish fourth. There’s a lot of pressure on you to achieve that but at least it’s good pressure. Everyone at the club, fans to the board and everyone, suffered that negative pressure two years ago when we were trying to stay in the league. So it’s certainly welcome pressure after that.

“I’m sure the fans would be absolutely delighted if we got into the play-off and they’d deserve it more than anyone after the last few years they’ve had.

“All credit to them, they’ve been supporting the boys all year and the numbers they’ve been taking to the likes of Berwick and Annan have been great.

“The home crowds have been great as well and hopefully we get another big crowd this Saturday.”