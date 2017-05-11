Petrie: Montrose have a fighting chance in semi-final second leg

Stewart Petrie was glad his Montrose players gave themselves a fighting chance in Saturday’s play-off semi-final second leg at Peterhead.

The Gable Endies were the better team in Wednesday’s first leg clash but the heroics of Blue Toon goalkeeper Graeme Smith meant the game finished 1-1.

Ryan Strachan sent Peterhead into the lead after 11 minutes with an outrageous 40+ yard goal before Chris Templeman’s tidy foot work allowed him to equalise five minutes later.

Petrie said the team will enjoy the occasion on Saturday against a tough opponent when the Gable Endies will be underdogs.

He said: “It’s a great goal from their point of view but it’s very poor for us. We should do better with it, though he strikes it very well. It puts us on the backfoot but I thought we responded very well to losing the goal.

“For a 15, 20 minute spell I thought we were excellent. We were hanging on a bit at the end but it’s a lot of effort from them.

“They’re a good side, strong up top with the movement they have so we had to defend a bit.

“We’ve given ourselves a chance and that’s all we asked. You see the quality that Peterhead have. I thought the game was a bit scrappy at times, especially second half. Sometimes games get like that.

“It’s a terrific save at the end to keep us level and it’s given us a fighting chance.

“We go up there as underdogs but we’ll go and enjoy the occasion of it. We’re very happy with the boys, all we asked was to give ourselves a chance.”