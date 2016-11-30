Queen’s oust Montrose in Scottish Cup

Queen’s Park qualified for the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round with a 2-0 home success over Montrose at Hampden on Tuesday night.

The Spiders scored their first goal after 15 minutes when Jamie McKernon’s corner saw McGeever’s header being kept in by Paul Woods and he teed up Galt.

David needed no second invitation to belt the ball low past Fleming.

McKernon gave Fleming a scare after 30 minutes when he carved out a nice opening for himself.

The midfielder didn’t catch his shot quite right, but it was close enough to the far post to make life uneasy for the visiting keeper.

Three minutes later, it was Carter and Woods exchanging passes before Paul fired in a shot that Fleming did well to parry behind for a corner.

As the cross was nodded out, it fell neatly for Anton Brady, but his well struck volley was straight down the keeper’s midriff and he held it well.

The visitors had produced little by way of goal threat, but almost grabbed one out of nothing after 39 minutes when Court got to a cross just in front of Muir. Thankfully for Queen’s, his header looped over the bar.

Webster shot over for Montrose on 48 minutes, before Queen’s found the net again just six minutes later.

Paul Woods produced a scintillating run into the box before firing off a powerful shot that Fleming got hands to, but couldn’t keep out.

Sean Burns produced a contender for the longest passback of the season after 75 minutes.

He was facing his own goal when a Queen’s corner was cleared to him ... and he thumped it all the way back to Willie Muir. A 90-yard pass with a difference.

Malone brought out a fine save from Fleming with 11 minutes left as he unleashed a powerful shot following a good McKernon break.

Montrose almost got back in the game from a corner after 81 minutes. Webster got a header on target, but Millen stopped it on the line and McGeever completed the clearance.

Queen’s Park have a home league game against Brechin this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.