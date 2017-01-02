Report: Arbroath 0-0 Montrose

A fantastic New Year Derby clash between Arbroath and Montrose somehow ended goalless.

Both teams enjoyed plenty of chances in a tremendously competitive fixture at Gayfield.

Gayfield Park.

The game flowed from end to end in the early stages and a Montrose attack saw Arbroath respond with an excellent opportunity - Bobby Linn received the ball 25 yards from his own goal before bursting the full length of the park towards Jordan Millar's goal; only a stunning challenge from Michael Bolochoweckyj stopped the winger getting into the penalty box.

Linn then had the first shot on goal on eight minutes, cutting inside Cammy Ballantyne before firing well over the bar and into the packed stand.

Terry Masson fed Graham Webster inside the right channel, he cut the ball back to Gary Fraser but the striker's progress was blocked and the Lichties were able to clear.

The visitors should have been in front on 26 minutes, Fraser firing wide from inside the box after a tidy set piece move - Chris Templeman nodding the ball into his strike partner's path after Masson chipped the free kick over the defence.

Ballantyne tore the hosts' back line apart on 34 minutes, bursting in from the right flank and jinking past two players before scuffing a shot well wide of the far post.

Another Gable Endies break saw Webster cut the ball into Fraser but he couldn't turn and get a shot away, letting the Lichties take a breath and regroup.

Ricky Gomes made a glorious save to deny Paul Watson from close range, the midfielder heading a wonderful cross down low but the Arbroath keeper reacted superbly to keep the game goalless.

Josh Skelly then went close from a free kick at the other end, but Millar comfortably saved the deflected strike to ensure it was 0-0 at the break.

Webster had the first chance of the second period, blasting goalwards from more than 25 yards but Gomes saved easily.

Arbroath flew away on a counter attack when Ryan McCord threaded a gorgeous pass through to Linn, he exploded beyond Ballantyne before shooting low at goal - Millar got something on it but substitute Greg Pascazio had to head the ball off the line.

A wonderful move from the visitors saw Fraser swing the ball into the box, only for Ryan Ferguson to smash the ball over the bar and out of the ground from close range.

The Lichties almost punished Montrose for a bizarre defensive error on the hour mark, Gregor Anderson letting the ball slip past him only for Bryan Prunty to gleefully take possession six yards from goal - but the striker's shot was right at Millar.

Prunty was close again a minute later, putting a glancing header on Gary Phillips' stunning left wing cross that just went wide.

The game had exploded into life in the second period with both sides blazing forward at will, but there was little in the way of obvious chances until Ricky Little bulleted a header just wide from a corner kick on 75 minutes.

Millar then made a superb double save, first denying Mark Whatley's 25 yard screamer before palming away Steven Doris' shot from the rebound.

The Gable Endies were next to go agonisingly close, the excellent Webster pulling a shot wide of the goal after Ferguson had squared the ball to him in acres of space.

Millar then denied Martin Scott with a glorious save from a header on 88 minutes as both teams pushed relentlessly for a winning goal.

Sub Jonny Court found himself one on one with Gomes seconds later but he fluffed the shot before Ross Campbell curled an effort just over the top right corner.

Both teams had plenty of pressure late on but neither goalkeeper was to be beaten.

Attendance: 1731