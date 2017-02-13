Report: Arbroath rally late to defeat rivals Montrose

Arbroath fought back with three second half goals to secure a 3-1 victory over a resilient Montrose side at Links Park on Saturday.

A howling gale and driving rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits as more than 1000 hardy supporters braved the winter weather.

Neither team really stamped their authority in the game but a defensive error allowed Montrose to take the lead in the 26th minute.

A Ryan Ferguson cross from the left into the box was only half cleared by Colin Hamilton.

The ball landed at the feet of striker Matty Smith and the on-loan Dundee United forward showed great composure as he calmly slotted the ball into the far corner of the net from the edge of the box.

Montrose with the wind at their backs were starting to control the game as Arbroath struggled to assemble any form of attack.

Dick Campbell introduced playmaker Ryan McCord and striker Bryan Prunty at half time for Sukar and Ferns as he plotted his side’s comeback.

A 54th minute corner by McCord was met emphatically by Smyth who headed the ball down over the line to make it a dream debut.

In an almost repeat move minutes later, Bobby Linn hit the bar with a flashing header after connecting to another McCord corner.

Montrose tried to hit back with a Terry Masson header then a fierce Graham Webster volley which tested keeper Gomes.

In the 70th minute Greg Pascazio pulled down Prunty 20 yards out after the defender miscontrolled the ball.

McCord outsmarted Montrose as he curled a low ball around the wall and past keeper Millar to net his seventh league goal of the season.

A curling drive by Webster flashed over the Arbroath bar as play started to open up.

Home keeper Millar produced a double save denying McCord from distance, then a Prunty header.

With seconds remaining, Arbroath substitute Kader raced down the wing before crossing to McCord in the box but Ballantyne forced a block.

The ball fell back in the path of Kader who smashed in a left foot shot to secure all three points for the visitors.