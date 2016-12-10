Report: Clyde vs Montrose

Stewart Petrie began his Montrose career with a win as the Gable Endies saw off Clyde 2-1.

A goalkeeping masterclass from Jordan Millar kept the hosts in the game as the Bully Wee battered the Montrose goal for long periods of the game.

Peter MacDonald did manage to beat Millar from the penalty spot but goals from Gary Fraser - also a spot kick - and Graham Webster either side of MacDonald's finish handed the Gable Endies a crucial victory.

The three points lift Montrose off the bottom spot in League Two above Stirling Albion, while Clyde were leapfrogged by Arbroath who they hammered 5-0 in mid-week.

Clyde had the first shot on goal after six minutes, but David Gormley's strike was right at Jordan Millar and the goalkeeper easily dealt with it.

Montrose broke down the other end and Chris Templeman should have done better when he held the ball up on the edge of the box, but the Bully Wee defence cleared the danger.

Sean Higgins was extremely lucky to escape a booking when he went through the back of Graham Webster on 10 minutes.

Clyde won a free kick to the right of the penalty box and after a clever pass out to the right wing, the ball was headered back and forth by Bully Wee players before Millar, at full stretch, punched it clear.

The hosts enjoyed a brief spell of pressure thanks to Gary Fraser's endeavour, which ended with a thrilling run from Ryan Ferguson whose low shot was too weak to bother John Gibson.

Millar then had to make a superb save low to his left from Gormley seconds later.

The Gable Endies were awarded a penalty on 26 minutes when Martin McNiff fouled Callum MacDonald, and Fraser converted the spot kick with a stunning finish right into the bottom corner.

Clyde looked to be in when a fortunate ricochet of the ball appeared to play Gormley through on goal, but a marvellous challenge from Cammy Ballantyne robbed the striker of possession just inside the box.

Fraser was played down the left side in 51 minutes and looked poised to cross with Templeman lurking, but Ross Perry put in a stunning tackle to deny the striker any progress.

The Bully Wee were then given a penalty of their own when Callum MacDonald handled the ball inside the box and MacDonald hammered the kick right down the middle of Millar's goal for 1-1.

And the visitors were inches away from taking the lead on 55 minutes, Ewan McNeil rattling a gorgeous half volley towards the far post but again Millar made a quality save.

A stunning touch and lay-off from Gormley teed MacDonald up for a strike at goal but he was denied by the Endies stopper Millar, who was showing exactly why many supporters had been clamouring for his return to the starting 11.

Yet again Miller maintained parity when he made a superb reaction save from MacDonald's header after Scott Linton had fired in a long throw from the left flank.

Darren Millar was the next to test the Montrose keeper but once more, he denied Clyde the lead with a great save.

The Gable Endies were on the ropes but it was they who took the lead on 72 minutes, Webster sliding the ball home from inside the box for 2-1.

Montrose were living dangerously as Clyde came forward in droves, earning a succession of corners, but they came to nothing.

The hosts had a good spell on the attack before Perry sent a free header well wide of the goal from a Bully Wee corner.

Clyde broke in injury time and MacDonald flicked a beautiful strike toward the top right corner, but yet again Millar parried the effort.

Substitute Jonny Courts missed an absolute sitter for 3-1 when fellow sub Ross Campbell burst away down the right before crossing to his strike partner, but Courts somehow put the ball wide when a goal seemed certain.