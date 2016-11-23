REPORT: Loons and Endies share points in tense derby

Montrose and Forfar Athletic battled to a draw on Saturday as both teams earned a much needed point in their respective battles at either end of League Two.

Gary Fraser opened the scoring for the hosts before Danny Denholm equalised on the stroke of half time in a tight Angus derby.

Both sides had chances to take all three points with Gavin Swankie hitting the bar before Michael Bolochoweckyj had a goal disallowed for a shove on Grant Adam.

The game took a while to get going with the first chance of note coming after 17 minutes when Gary Fraser’s shot was deflected away from goal following Graham Webster’s cross.

Four minutes later Gavin Swankie’s cross was just too high for David Cox and with Montrose failing to clear the danger the ball fell to Swankie again; his delicate lob over Allan Fleming hit the underside of the bar but fell the wrong side of the goal line.

Cox saw an effort fly in to the side netting but it was Montrose who took the lead in the 27th minute. A lofted ball found top scorer Fraser and he flicked a boot at the ball, diverting it to the far corner past the despairing Adam.

Bolochoweckyj thought he had added to the opener six minutes before half time when he headed home from a Masson corner however the referee blew for a foul on Adam.

Danny Denholm was inches away from equalising just before half time when he was close to reaching a Cox ball across goal but the pair combined a minute later when Denholm’s diving header met Cox’s cross to level things up.

Forfar looked to be up for it after the break and had chances to take the lead through Swankie and Cox but found Fleming in good form.

Fraser dragged his effort wide for the Gable Endies midway through the half before Martyn Fotheringham went close again for Forfar with a dipping long range effort.

Marc Scott and Cox had shots blocked while at the other end Masson fired over from a Fraser lay off.

Loons sub Jim Lister had two great chances to nick it for Forfar late on with Fleming doing well to deny him both times.

The result means the sides stay in first and ninth respectively with the next league games in a fortnight.

Forfar are not in action next week while Montrose are on the road to Hampden in the Scottish Cup.