Report: Montrose continue poor run at Links Park with defeat to 10 man Stirling Albion

Montrose went down to a second consecutive home defeat to 10 man Stirling Albion who leapt over them and into fifth place in League Two after Saturday’s 3-1 victory.

The Gable Endies can have little real complaint with the result after once again giving away an early goal, failing to take the chances that came their way and in the end leaving the visitors to claim victory with a further soft two goals.

The visitors opened the scoring in the fifth minute when DAarren Smith collected Conor Quigley's pass which split open the home defence and he rounded goalkeeper Allan Fleming before poking the ball into the net.

One of the hosts' best chances came in the 10th minute when Chris Templeman beat Ross McGeachie with some neat footwork and sent a cross across goal, but Matty Smith headed over. Paul Watson also came close, heading wide from a Hay corner.

Watson tested visiting keeper Chris Smith in the 28th minute, but his low shot with his weaker right foot was held by the goalkeeper.

Montrose had a great chance to equalise in the 38th minute after a patience build up the ball found Kerr Hay unmarked at the back post but Chris Smith somehow managed to tip his point blank range effort over the bar.

Watson did well to connect with the corner that followed, his header cleared off the line.

At the other end, Sean Dickson almost scored a freak goal, Fleming hacking his corner off the line.

Stirling Albion immediately doubled their advantage with Ross Kavanagh heading in from Connor McLaren's corner despite the efforts of MacDonald to keep the ball out of the net.

Montrose looked to have a way back into the match when Stirling Albion were reduced to 10 men in the 74th minute when Liam Caddis was shown a second yellow card for another foul on Hay - the third Binos player to be red carded against Montrose this season.

Stirling Albion looked to have completed the scoring in the 86th minute when McLaren fired a low shot into the empty net from Darren Smith's square ball after Montrose failed to deal with a throw in

Hay scored a consolation goal for Montrose a minute later, shooting into the bottom corner from the edge of the box for his third goal in three games.

The home side couldn't really gripe with the final score, having failed to test the Stirling defence often enough and giving goalkeeper Chris Smith few saves to make as they continued their poor run of home form.