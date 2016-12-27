REPORT: Montrose held by Stirling Albion but unbeaten run continues

Montrose were really unfortunate not to make it three wins on the trot after a 2-2 draw against Stirling Albion at Links Park.

The Gable Endies totally dominated the early stages of the opening 45 minutes with Terry Masson and Chris Templeman both coming close.

The hosts were caught by a classic sucker punch in the 25th minute when Dylan Bikey delivered a good cross into the box which was inadvertently turned past keeper Jordan Millar by Andrew Steeves.

The hosts hit back and Templeman came close to equalising in the 36th minute when he headed a Paul Watson corner just over the bar and Binnie brought off a great save to deny Graham Webster with three minutes of the first-half remaining.

Montrose went on the offensive straight from the restart and they deservedly equalised in the 57th minute.

Steeves did really well to hold the ball wide on the left before pushing forward and delivering a superb cross into the box which fell kindly for Masson who powered a great header past Binnie.

And the Mo grabbed the lead three minutes later when Watson crossed into the box for Fraser who steered a header well out with the reach of Binnie.

Montrose then pushed forward in search of the decisive third goal and it nearly came five minutes later when Fraser struck the bar.

The home side were made to rue that miss in the 79th minute when Stirling central defender Ross Smith rose to head home a McKenzie cross.