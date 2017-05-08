Report: Montrose make promotion play-offs after draw with Clyde

Montrose made it into the play offs on Saturday after a 1 – 1 draw against Clyde at Links Park on Saturday in front of 1324 fans.

It took a goal from striker Chris Templeman with only eight minutes remaining to give Montrose the point they needed.

And with Elgin City failing to beat Cowdenbeath it was all they needed to retain fourth point in the league table and a two legged semi-final to come against ninth placed Peterhead in the coming week.

Full credit must be given to manager Stewart Petrie and his players who have dragged themselves from practically the bottom of the table at Christmas to a position of great pride for the town.

It was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 26th minute.

A cross from Jon Paul McGovern was met at the far post by David Goodwillie, who clearly punched the ball into the net.

Amazingly neither referee Graham Beaton nor his far side assistant spotted this blatant punch and the goal was allowed to stand.

The Montrose players continued to dispute the decision and Kerr Hay was booked for taking his protests too far.

Montrose started to put on the pressure as they searched for the equaliser and they claimed a penalty kick on the hour mark when Steeves cross appeared to be blocked but referee Beaton waved away their claims and pointed for a corner kick.

Gary Fraser then cut in from the wing and got himself inside the penalty area but his shot was blocked and went straight into the arms of Gourlay.

It was all Montrose and next to have a go from just outside the box was Paul Watson after he was set up by Templeman.

Links Park erupted in the 82nd minute when Montrose finally equalised after a stramash in the box saw the ball fall to Templeman and he smashed the ball home to the delight of the Links Park Dynamo, who by this stage were in full voice.

The point was enough to secure Montrose an end of season play off with Peterhead and they host the Blue Toon on Wednesday night, the first time the Gable Endies have made the promotion play-offs since 2008.