Report: Montrose move into League Two promotion play-offs following victory over Berwick Rangers

Montrose hoisted themselves into the play-off places with a hard-fought victory at Berwick.

Striker Chris Templeman scored the only goal of the game in the first half to continue his impressive run of form.

Berwick might have taken the lead as early as the first minute.

Steven Thomson cut the ball back into the box from the byline, but Michael McKenna somehow missed the ball completely when he went to shoot.

There wasn’t much by way of goalmouth action in the opening 20 minutes, but Thomson forced Allan Fleming into a good reaction save as he attempted to fire across goal almost from the byeline.

Gary Fraser tried his luck from outside the box, but Montrose’s top scorer was always high and wide.

The visitors always looked the more likely side to score, and they took the lead after 38 minutes when Templeman smashed the ball into the roof of the net after Berwick failed to clear a long throw-in into the box by Iain Campbell.

And just two minutes later Templeman went close to adding a second when he headed narrowly wide from a Campbell corner.

Darren Lavery got in behind the visiting defence, but from an acute angle he was unable to hit the target.

Early in the second half Thomson tried his luck from distance and Fleming pushed the ball away for a corner.

From the set piece Jonny Fairbairn rose first but was unable to direct his header on goal.

Stevie Notman tried to ease the pressure on the wee Gers with a half volley from the edge of the box which went wide.

McKenna fired in a free kick after 72 minutes which Fleming acrobatically pushed over for a corner from under his crossbar.

Greg Rutherford had a great chance to level for Berwick in the 82nd minute, but his close-range effort was blocked by Fleming with his feet and looped over the bar.

In injury time Gary Phillips pulled a shot wide for Berwick, but again this was not to be their day.

Montrose rarely threatened in the second half, but they had done enough to take the points and move above Elgin City.