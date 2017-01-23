Report: Montrose Roselea smash Forres Thistle for five

Montrose Roselea carried on their trend of being a second half team as they ran out comfortable 5-0 winners against fourth-placed Forres Thistle.

The win sets them up nicely going into the vital game next week away to league leaders Spey Valley.

It was the club captain Rae who put the hosts ahead after 28 minutes when Bailey rose well to head the ball across goal for the skipper to run on to and head home at the back post.

Hester created space for himself down the left and unleashed a powerful shot towards goal that the keeper parried over the bar.

Roselea came out in the second half determined to kill the game off.

On 48 minutes Beedie was composure personified when he collected the ball on the edge of the box, faked a shot to throw off his defender then stroked the ball into the bottom corner.

In the 54th minute Rae found Bailey in space at the back post but the young striker shot over the bar from close range.

McLeod and Aitken replaced Dalgarno and Bailey after 55 minutes and the change gave an instant reward as McLeod fed Aitken who slotted low past the keeper to make it 3-0.

Kane Hester scored the goal of the game to make it four when he struck a lopping strike from 30 yards out over the keeper and into the roof of the net.

McLeod did superb to beat two players and set up Aitken right at the end to head home and make it 5-0 to the home team.