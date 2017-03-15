Report: Montrose Roselea thrash Fochabers in League Cup action

Montrose Roselea kept up their incredible goalscoring exploits with a 9-0 win over Fochabers in Saturday’s League Cup group game.

Roselea trialist Martin crossed for Aitken on 15 minutes and the striker headed home to give the hosts an early lead.

The provider for the first became the scorer for the second after his long range effort beat the away keeper to make it two.

Martin doubled his personal tally with a similar goal a few moments later.

Calum Watson, making his first appearance since a leg break earlier in the season, showed great skill to create space inside the box to shoot and found the top left hand corner to make it 4-0.

Aitken took advantage of a keeper fumble to make it five and a Martin corner was headed home by Lloyd Hester for 6-0.

Martin got his hat trick after 67 minutes when played in through on goal and made no mistake with the finish.

Greig made it eight when he also placed an effort into the corner when in on goal.

Kane Hester got his goal for the game and Roselea’s ninth when he burst through the defence and finished well.

The game was finished as a contest by half time but credit to the Fochabers keeper who pulled off a couple of stunning saves during the match.

This week Roselea are at home again to Burghead Thistle with a 2.00pm kick-off at Broomfield Park.

A win will see Roselea top the table on goal difference although they will have played one more game than Spey Valley Utd.

It will also pretty much secure a play-off place as a minimum with Roselea holding a far superior goal difference than third-placed Nairn St Ninians.

The league could be decided on March 25 when Roselea travel to Nairn whilst Spey Valley take on Islavale on the same day.