Report: Nine-man Montrose beat Cowdenbeath to open up five-point gap over bottom side

Montrose defeated Cowdenbeath despite finishing the match with nine men, with the victory taking the side into sixth in League Two.

The Gable Endies’ second home win of the season sees Stewart Petrie’s team move five clear of the Blue Brazil, who are bottom of the table.

Both sides created chances during the match, Cowdenbeath coming closest early on with Craig Johnston collecting the ball on the edge of the box before turning and shooting wide of the target.

Montrose took the lead in the 36th minute when Andrew Steeves’ free kick into the box was deflected past visiting goalkeeper David McGurn by Gerry McLauchlan, the Cowdenbeath defender having been put under pressure by Matty Smith.

Cowdenbeath upped the tempo in the second half, Scott Rumsby heading over when unmarked.

They then passed up a pair of golden opportunities to equalise. Johnston hit the post and in the melee to clear or score from the rebound, Brett was tripped in the box by Liam Callaghan. Kris Renton stepped up to take the penalty, but Millar dived to his left and palmed the ball to safety.

Kris Renton shot over the bar from the edge of the box in the 63rd minute, while Lewis Moore and Kyle Miller also had unsuccessful efforts as Cowdenbeath kept up the pressure.

Montrose were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when debutant Smith was dismissed for a second bookable offence.

Cowdenbeath keep pushing and equalised five minutes later when Dean Brett chested the ball down and sent a half volley over Jordan Millar into the net, despite referee Ross missing a foul on Ferguson in the build up to the goal.

With time running out, Montrose were handed a lifeline when McLauchlan tripped Fraser just inside the box with two minutes left.

After keeper McGurn and McLauchlan were booked Fraser sent the ball low to McGurn’s right for his tenth goal of the season

Amazingly the striker was sent off immediately after scoring his goal, receiving a second yellow card for leaving the pitch and celebrating with the Montrose fans.