Report: Penalty shootout loss sees Montrose Roselea crash out of cup

In-form Montrose Roselea were put out of the Dominos Regional Cup at the quarter-final stage on penalties on Saturday.

Super League outfit Colony Park won 4-3 in the shootout after the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Broomfield Park.

The first chance came in five minutes when the ball broke to Ross Mitchell at the far post but it would not come down for him, and he hooked his shot over the bar.

Roselea dominated the rest of the first period forcing numerous corners which were either intercepted by the first man or their keeper..

The hosts were doing everything but scoring and could not get the break they deserved and went in frustrated at the half with the score even.

The game took a pivotal change in the 60th minute when Doan looked in on goal and was pulled down just as he was about to shoot.

The Colony Park defender was shown a straight red card but frustratingly for Roselea the referee correctly adjudged it to be outside the box.

Doan took the kick himself but it lacked the power to threaten the keeper.

Again Roselea dominated proceedings but could not get the little break of the ball they needed to break the deadlock.

Although the fear was Colony Park could possibly hit on the break, this never really materialised and the match headed to penalty kicks.

The sides both scored their first two penalties each before the third efforts were both saved.

Kyle Mcleod put Roselea ahead with a well executed kick then Colony also slammed in giving McCormack no chance.

It was down to sudden death and Morgan Smith hit the bar before Colony Park executed their final kick to go through to face Culter at home in the Semi Final.

Roselea will now be able to concentrate on their first play off game which looks like it will be against Sunnybank at a date yet to be defined.