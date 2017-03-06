Report: Perfect ten for Montrose Roselea away to Forres Thistle

Roselea made their second longest League journey of the season to Forres Thistle and picked up an impressive 10-0 victory.

After just four minutes it was 1-0 Roselea.

Rae put a great ball in behind the full back and Mitchell timed his run perfectly and cut back for Aitken to slide home from 12 yards.

It was 2-0 a minute later when, from a corner, the ball broke to Hester and when his fierce left footed shot was spilled Aitken followed up and grabbed his second.

In a storming start it was 3-0 in just nine minutes when Doan slotted home from eight yards.

It was on a break from a corner that Hester broke and played a one-two with Mcleod before chipping home on the half hour mark.

The game was effectively over as a contest six minutes when Hester laid the ball to Aitken whose deflected shot went in off the post for his hat-trick.

Beedie played a great ball in to Hester and he slid under the keeper for six and it was 7-0 when Mcleod squared to the edge of the box and Milne curled in to the top corner.

Hester had an early chance in the second half however the home keeper was sharp out.

After being so much on top in the first half Roselea weren’t getting it all their own way and Ross Mcleod had to be called on twice to make good saves.

It was almost eight in 57 when Lloyd Hester was thwarted by a great stop.

And Rae did add a further goal with a low shot into the corner of the net in 62.

Sub Bailey had a great chance to score but was thwarted by a great save from the home keeper.

He then had a better chance when Roselea were awarded a penalty after K Hester was felled just inside the box.

He struck the penalty well but found the inside of the post and the ball rebounded to safety.

Forres hit the bar twice in the closing stages to prove it wasn’t their day

Lloyd Hester finished well to make it 9-0 for Roselea and David Beedie still had time to make it 10-0 for the visitors.

The win takes Roselea to within three points of leaders Spey Valley Utd, level on games, with just two fixtures left.

This week Roselea get a break from league action with a home cup game aganst Fochabers at Broomfield Park with a 2.00pm kick-off.