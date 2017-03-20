Report: Professional Montrose performance sees off Cowdenbeath

A comfortable and professional performance gave Montrose all three points against struggling Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

Goals in either half from Michael Bolochoweckyj and Matty Smith allowed the Gable Endies to cruise to victory and end a run of two successive defeats.

Paul Watson had the first chance of the game for the visitors as the Central Park turf played its part in killing the game in terms of excitement in the early stages.

Carrick had the hosts’ first opportunity inside 30 minutes when he headed wide before Bolochoweckyj put Montrose deservedly in front moments later, slotting the ball home after he collecting Chris Templeman’s deflected shot from close range.

Terry Masson had to make a block from a Cowdenbeath corner just before half-time to ensure the visitors maintained their slender lead.

It should have been a wider lead after half-time though with Bolochoweckyj and Templeman both seeing efforts cleared off the line from corners, with Gary Fraser forcing a decent save out of Sneddon as well.

Kris Renton sent an effort wide in a rare foray forward from the Blue Brazil before Smith killed the game as a contest.

Iain Campbell sent in a lovely free kick for Templeman to head goalwards, but after Sneddon’s save was struck by Bolochoweckyj substitute Smith smashed the ball into the net from close range for 2-0.