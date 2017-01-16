Report: Rampant Montrose Roselea hit 16 past Fochabers

Montrose Roselea were utterly ruthless on Saturday as they beat Fochabers 16-0 (SIXTEEN) on Saturday.

The North Region clash was moved to Links Park after the brutal frost rendered Broomfield Park unplayable and the bigger park only worked in Roselea’s favour.

Joe Reoch opened the scoring after seven minutes when Cruickshank found him in space.

Plenty more were to follow for Montrose as Bailey grabbed a brace, Hester got a hat-trick - including a stunning free kick - and Reoch added his second to make it 7-0 at half-time.

Hester grabbed his fourth after the break before substitute McLeod scored five goals himself in the last half hour.

There was a sixth goal for Hester to come and an own goal completed the rout late on.

Credit has to be given to Fochabers who fought to the end but it was a very comfortable win for Roselea who actually broke their goalscoring record in a match.

Roselea officials extend their thanks to Montrose for the use of Links Park and the hospitality they offered.

ROSELEA: R McLeod, Dalgarno, Campbell (Doan), Thomson, Reoch, Smith, Greig (Mitchell), Beedie, Hester, Bailey (McLeod), Cruickshank.