REPORT: Two in a row for the Mighty Mo as Gable Endies beat Berwick Rangers

It’s two wins from two for Stewart Petrie’s Montrose after the Gable Endies beat Berwick Rangers 2-1 at Shielfield Park on Saturday.

Ryan Ferguson and Jonny Court grabbed the goals for the visitors who moved up to sixth in League Two with their victory.

On 15 minutes Kevin Walker had to make a good reaction save from Gary Fraser, before Stevie Notman made a good covering block to prevent a scoring opportunity from the rebound.

Sheerin then dragged a shot wide from outside the box at the other end, but it wasn’t until the 36th minutes that Montrose had another serious threat, defender Paul Watson sending a shot over Walker’s crossbar after his initial free kick struck the wall and rebounded to him.

Just a minute into the second half Greg Rutherford ran from half way onto a long ball from the back, but with just the keeper to beat the Berwick striker pulled his effort inches wide.

Just two minutes later a long ball from Kevin McKinlay was met by Sheerin, but his attempt at a flick went wide with the keeper committed, and just seconds later he stabbed another effort wide.

But the breakthrough came at the other end when Ryan Ferguson slammed the ball into the net to give Montrose the lead after 56 minutes, the opening having been created with a cross from the right.

Almost immediately, Rutherford had another chance for Berwick, but this time his close range shot was saved by Millar’s face, the stopper requiring treatment the next time the ball went out of play.

On 64 minutes Rangers got themselves back on level terms when Darren Lavery made a break through the middle and slipped the ball for McKenna to net as he cut in from the left.

Montrose regained the initiative after 79 minutes when substitute Chris Templeman crossed from the left and another substitute, Jonny Court glanced in a header for what proved to be the winning goal at the near post.

Two minutes into injury time Sheerin fired over.