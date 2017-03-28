Roselea’s title hopes fade despite victory over Nairn side

Montrose Roselea’s title hopes look faint despite their 2-1 win over Nairn St Ninian on Saturday.

Both goals came from Kane Hester as Roselea had to hope league rivals Spey Valley United dropped points at home to Islavale.

But that wasn’t to be the case as United saw off their opponents 3-1, leaving them in need of just a point from their final game of the season to secure the title.

Montrose are top on goal difference and need Spey Valley to lose to Newmachar United if they’re to win the league.

However they’re still assured of a play-off spot regardless and the focus will move to that should their faint title hopes be extinguished.

Saturday’s trip to Nairn was Roselea’s longest trek of the season and they faced a stiff breeze and a bumpy pitch when they arrived.

Montrose took the game to the home side early on and had the better of the opening exchanges.

It was certainly not all one way traffic however and Ross Mcleod had to come to the rescue on more than one occasion.

Aitken and Hester were looking lively and had a couple of penalty claims however the official was not having any of it and the game stayed level.

Roselea finally made the breakthrough just after the half hour mark when Doan sent in a great cross and Hester was left unmarked and scored from six yards out.

Roselea finished the half the stronger side but still took a slender lead in at half time. The second half followed a similar pattern to the first with Nairn huffing and puffing away but not creating any clear cut chances.

Roselea were needing a second goal and it eventually came in the 70th minute.

It was almost a carbon copy of the first goal with Hester again finding himself with too much space in the box and finished well again.

Nairn got some consolation when Chisolm finished well when the ball broke to him from a clearance and he shot high into the net in the 88th minute.

This was a tough game for Roselea however they ground out the result.

With a play off place already secured the hope was that Spey Valley Utd would slip up but the Grantown side overcame some early nerves and it now looks likely that they will win the title.

Roselea will likely head for a play off spot with Sunnybank who sit second in the East Division One with the winner of that match playing the third bottom side in the Superleague away from home.

Roselea have a free Saturday on April 1 but have organised a friendly with Hall Russell Utd at Broomfield Park with a 1.30 kick-off.

On Saturday, April 8 Roselea will entertain Colony Park from Inverurie in the quarter-final of the Dominos Pizza’s North Regional Cup with a 2.00pm kick-off.

Hospitality is available for both games.