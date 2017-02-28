SFA Grassroots Awards are now open for nominations

The 2017 Scottish FA Grassroots Awards, presented by McDonald’s and the Sunday Mail, are now open for nominations.

The awards recognise and celebrate grassroots volunteers across the UK who make a real difference to their communities.

McDonald’s Head of Scottish Football Kenny Dalglish, the Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland legend, is calling on local communities across Scotland to nominate those grassroots heroes who have made a real impact.

He said: “McDonald’s has been playing an active role in supporting grassroots football for 15 consecutive years.

“Being involved in the McDonald’s Grassroots Awards once again has allowed me to see the continued efforts of thousands of unsung heroes that go into making sure young players of all ages, genders and abilities reach their potential.

“Whenever I visit a grassroots club I’m always impressed to see the effort that goes into keeping them growing and developing.

“It’s a lot of hard work that needs to be recognised.

“Anyone can be nominated for an award; from coaches and caretakers to club secretaries and fund raisers, anyone whose selflessness and commitment allows children to enjoy grassroots football in a safe, friendly and welcoming environment and without discrimination.”

To nominate a grassroots football club or volunteer go to www.mcdonalds.co.uk/awards.